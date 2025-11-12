Left Menu

Wall Street Climbs Amid Government Shutdown Optimism and AMD's AI Forecast Boost

Wall Street's main indexes climbed as optimism around the end of the U.S. government shutdown and positive forecasts from AMD lifted investor sentiment. The Dow reached a record high, driven by gains in financials and technology stocks amidst cautious evaluations of ongoing AI market valuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:49 IST
Wall Street Climbs Amid Government Shutdown Optimism and AMD's AI Forecast Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bright start to trading, Wall Street's major indexes soared, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a record high. Investors were buoyed by the prospect of an end to the longest U.S. government shutdown and enthusiastic earnings forecasts from tech giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Tuesday's stir was initially caused by a significant sell-off of Nvidia shares by SoftBank Group and a cut in revenue forecasts from CoreWeave, prompting scrutiny over the tech sector's current valuation frenzy. Yet, on Wednesday, the markets rebounded, bolstered by improvements in the semiconductor index and information technology shares.

As the major indexes rose—Dow by 0.77%, S&P 500 by 0.26%, and Nasdaq by 0.03%—investors remained watchful for upcoming government actions, including a pivotal House vote to reopen federal agencies. Traders also focused on broader economic impacts, eyeing upcoming Federal Reserve meetings and employment data indicators.

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Phenome India: A Leap Towards Predictive Healthcare

Unveiling Phenome India: A Leap Towards Predictive Healthcare

 India
2
Jharkhand CM Intervenes to Rescue Migrant Workers from Andhra Pradesh

Jharkhand CM Intervenes to Rescue Migrant Workers from Andhra Pradesh

 India
3
Malaysia Aviation Group appoints Captain Nasaruddin Bakar as Prez, Group CEO

Malaysia Aviation Group appoints Captain Nasaruddin Bakar as Prez, Group CEO

 India
4
Mikaela Shiffrin Races on Recycled Snow: A Leap Forward in Sustainable Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin Races on Recycled Snow: A Leap Forward in Sustainable Skiin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025