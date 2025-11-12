Left Menu

Excelsoft Technologies Gears Up for Scaled-Down IPO Amid Strategic Expansions

Excelsoft Technologies, a global SaaS firm, is launching a reduced Rs 500-crore IPO from November 19-21. The offering, scaled down from Rs 700 crore, includes a mix of fresh issuances and an offer for sale by the promoter. Proceeds will fund expansions, upgrades, and general corporate purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:06 IST
Excelsoft Technologies Gears Up for Scaled-Down IPO Amid Strategic Expansions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Excelsoft Technologies, an established global vertical SaaS provider, is prepping to float a truncated Rs 500-crore initial public offering (IPO) on November 19. This move marks a sharp scale-back from its originally planned Rs 700 crore issuance.

The IPO is structured to feature a fresh issue of equity shares netting up to Rs 180 crore, alongside an offer for the sale of shares worth up to Rs 320 crore by its promoter, Pedanta Technologies Pvt Ltd. A red herring prospectus outlines that public subscription opens on November 19, concluding on November 21, with anchor investor bidding available on November 18.

Proceeds from the IPO will facilitate Excelsoft's planned expansions and enhancements, including the procurement of land and the erection of a new building in Mysore and a significant IT infrastructure upgrade. Karnataka-based Excelsoft leverages its rich experience to integrate AI in offerings, serving prominent clients globally. Its equity will debut on the BSE and NSE with Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd managing the lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan's Turmoil: High-Stakes Political Shake-Up

Sudan's Turmoil: High-Stakes Political Shake-Up

 Global
2
Exxon Mobil Hits New Milestone in Guyana

Exxon Mobil Hits New Milestone in Guyana

 Global
3
Tensions Flare in Bangladesh as Bombings Precede High-Profile Verdict

Tensions Flare in Bangladesh as Bombings Precede High-Profile Verdict

 Bangladesh
4
Sri Lanka Cricketers Face Tough Choices Amid Islamabad Bombing

Sri Lanka Cricketers Face Tough Choices Amid Islamabad Bombing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025