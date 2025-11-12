Left Menu

Italy Moves to Shield Fashion Industry with Postal Package Tax

Italy plans to impose a tax on low-value postal packages from non-European countries, particularly targeting online platforms like Shein, as part of efforts to protect its fashion industry from cheap imports. The proposed levy aligns with an EU proposal and aims for action by the end of the year.

Updated: 12-11-2025 23:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy is set to introduce a tax on low-value postal packages from non-European states as a measure to protect its fashion sector from an influx of inexpensive foreign imports, primarily from China, senior politicians announced.

This strategic move targets online retail giants like Shein and Temu, with Industry Minister Adolfo Urso stating the plan will be implemented by the end of this year.

The Italian government intends to levy consignments under 150 euros, aligning with a broader EU proposal. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti advocates for the EU tax to be enforced by 2026, two years sooner than initially proposed, citing the market's inundation with unregulated, cheap products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

