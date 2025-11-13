Wall Street Sees Record Dow as Shutdown's End Looms
Wall Street's indexes showed mixed results, with the Dow reaching a record high and the Nasdaq declining as investors moved away from tech stocks. The end of the U.S. government shutdown is imminent, with a stopgap funding package awaiting President Trump's signature. Market focus shifts towards healthcare and financials.
Wall Street's main indexes displayed a mixed performance on Wednesday, highlighted by the Dow's record high and a decline in the Nasdaq, as investors shifted focus from technology stocks. This movement occurs amid anticipation of a resolution to the longest U.S. government shutdown in history.
The House of Representatives is poised to vote on a short-term funding package designed to end the shutdown, which aims to reinitiate food assistance and pay federal workers. President Trump's approval remains essential for the government to resume full operations.
While the Dow was buoyed by substantial gains in companies like Goldman Sachs and UnitedHealth Group, technology giants such as Amazon and Tesla saw their stocks slip. Analysts suggest a growing market interest in sectors like healthcare alongside financials, anticipating a broadening of market earnings and investor sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
