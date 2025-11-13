Fractal Analytics Wins Microsoft Partner of the Year Award

Fractal Analytics Limited, a leader in artificial intelligence solutions, has been recognized with the prestigious 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Retail and Consumer Goods. This honor underscores Fractal's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, scalable AI solutions, enhancing consumer engagement and operational efficiency for global clients.

The award celebrates Fractal's excellence in leveraging Microsoft technologies to provide innovative solutions in the retail sector. Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO, credited the achievement to their dedication to scaling enterprise-grade GenAI solutions, signifying the company's significant impact on decision intelligence in the retail and consumer goods industry.

Microsoft's biennial awards draw global submissions, and Fractal's recognition highlights its leadership in the industry. This year's honorees embody the empowerment of customers through the fusion of technology and vision, inspiring continued innovation. Fractal continues to expand its global footprint while making significant strides in AI advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)