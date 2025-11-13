Godrej Delivers First Human-Rated Engine for ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission

Godrej Aerospace announced a pivotal achievement on Thursday, delivering the first human-rated L110 stage Vikas engine to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the Gaganyaan mission.

This partnership milestone is fundamental to India's inaugural human spaceflight project, with the first uncrewed test flight slated for early next year. Godrej's efforts will enable the launch of Indian astronauts into orbit by 2027.

This achievement not only highlights Godrej's enduring collaboration with ISRO but also solidifies India's position in global space exploration. The aerospace giant's contributions over four decades have been crucial to past successful endeavors, including the Chandrayaan and NISAR missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)