Jio Champions Flexible Net Neutrality for 5G Innovation

In a move reflecting the dynamic evolution of net neutrality, Reliance Jio has pressed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for a more adaptable stance. The telecom giant highlights the significance of technology-centric innovations, particularly network slicing in 5G, urging recognition of such advancements.

Jio's submission comes as the company reports a surge in proposals for 5G Standalone tariff products, driven by network slicing technology. Promising diverse offerings – including those specialized for defined upload speeds and low latency gaming – these innovations could reshape the 5G landscape.

The call for flexibility is informed by an international context, as regulators in the US and UK adopt evolving approaches to net neutrality. With Ofcom and FCC leading the way, Jio stresses the need for TRAI to integrate similar forward-thinking policies in its ongoing spectrum deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)