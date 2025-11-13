OpenAI Invests in Biosecurity: Red Queen Bio's AI-Powered Defense Against Biological Threats
OpenAI has announced a $15 million seed investment in Red Queen Bio, a startup focused on using AI to block the creation of biological weapons. This move is part of OpenAI's broader strategy to invest in startups addressing potential AI-related risks. Red Queen Bio will also rely on traditional lab experiments.
OpenAI, the organization behind ChatGPT, has committed to investing in biosecurity through a $15 million seed round in Red Queen Bio, a startup aimed at countering AI-created biological threats. Announced on November 13, this investment reflects OpenAI's broader strategy to tackle risks posed by artificial intelligence.
Red Queen Bio, spun out from Helix Nano, focuses on developing defenses against biological weapons potentially powered by AI advancements. "We felt we needed to start developing defenses," said co-founder Hannu Rajaniemi, highlighting the urgency as biotechnological capabilities outpace expectations.
The company will integrate AI models with conventional laboratory experiments to identify new risks and craft innovative defenses, underlining the imperative for resilience in the AI ecosystem. OpenAI plans to continue investing in similar startups to mitigate future AI-associated risks.
ALSO READ
ReNew Energy to Bolster Andhra Pradesh's Green Transition with $6.7 Billion Investment
Capillary Technologies Secures Major Investment Ahead of IPO
Indian Business Leaders Eye Saudi Arabia for Investment Amid Global Uncertainties
Andhra Pradesh Powers Ahead with Renewable Energy Investments
Indore's MP Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 Sparks Rs 16,000 Crore Investment