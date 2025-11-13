OpenAI Invests in Biosecurity: Red Queen Bio's AI-Powered Defense Against Biological Threats

OpenAI, the organization behind ChatGPT, has committed to investing in biosecurity through a $15 million seed round in Red Queen Bio, a startup aimed at countering AI-created biological threats. Announced on November 13, this investment reflects OpenAI's broader strategy to tackle risks posed by artificial intelligence.

Red Queen Bio, spun out from Helix Nano, focuses on developing defenses against biological weapons potentially powered by AI advancements. "We felt we needed to start developing defenses," said co-founder Hannu Rajaniemi, highlighting the urgency as biotechnological capabilities outpace expectations.

The company will integrate AI models with conventional laboratory experiments to identify new risks and craft innovative defenses, underlining the imperative for resilience in the AI ecosystem. OpenAI plans to continue investing in similar startups to mitigate future AI-associated risks.