Space Junk Crisis: Chinese Astronauts' Safe Return Hit by Debris

Chinese astronauts returning from the Tiangong space station faced delays after space debris cracked the Shenzhou-20's window, requiring a switch to Shenzhou-21. The incident underscores the rising threat of space junk, prompting calls for international collaboration on mitigation efforts as the danger of debris increases for all space missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Space debris hit the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, delaying the return of three Chinese astronauts who were finally able to switch to the Shenzhou-21 for their journey back to Earth. The China Manned Space Agency noted "tiny cracks" in the window of the initial vessel, marking the first time details of the damage have been publicly disclosed.

The affected Chinese astronauts were initially set to return after six months on the Tiangong space station. However, their planned landing has been rescheduled to occur Friday at Dongfeng, Inner Mongolia, following the debris crisis. The program now faces the challenge of ensuring safe return routes for crews amid rising hazards from space junk.

Experts like Igor Marinin highlight the growing space debris risk as more objects clutter Earth's orbit from satellite breakups and collisions. While dialogue on space debris mitigation has started, legal constraints hinder extensive cooperation between leading space-faring nations such as the U.S. and China.

