Keep Your Cool: Sounce's Innovative Cooling Solutions for Tech Gadgets
Sounce introduces two new cooling devices—the Laptop Cooling Pad and PS5 Cooling & Charging Dock—to combat overheating in electronics. These products enhance device performance and longevity through optimal temperature control, ensuring devices run smoothly without extensive setup or maintenance, appealing to both gamers and general users.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Sounce has unveiled innovative cooling solutions designed to prevent overheating of electronic devices, enhancing their functionality and lifespan. The newly launched products include a Laptop Cooling Pad and a PS5 Cooling & Charging Dock, both aimed at maintaining optimal device performance during intensive tasks and gaming sessions.
The Laptop Cooling Pad features dual high-speed fans for efficient airflow, an ergonomic design for prolonged use comfort, and aesthetically pleasing soft RGB lighting. Its plug-and-play capability allows for easy integration via USB, making it a convenient option for various users.
The PS5 Cooling & Charging Dock is a comprehensive solution for gamers, offering turbo fans, controller charging slots, and additional storage for accessories. This product not only promotes organization but also adds a touch of style with ambient lighting. Both products are built to last, supporting durability and versatility in different environments.
ALSO READ
Jasprit Bumrah Shines Through Scrutiny with Stellar Performance
Marico Ltd Reports Resilient Performance Amid Inflationary Pressures
India Dominates Opening Day with Stellar Bowling Performance
Vertoz Limited Announces Robust Financial Performance in H1 FY2026
Chamunda Electrical Reports Strong H1 Performance, Eyes Expansive Growth