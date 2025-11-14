Keep Your Cool: Sounce's Innovative Cooling Solutions for Tech Gadgets

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Sounce has unveiled innovative cooling solutions designed to prevent overheating of electronic devices, enhancing their functionality and lifespan. The newly launched products include a Laptop Cooling Pad and a PS5 Cooling & Charging Dock, both aimed at maintaining optimal device performance during intensive tasks and gaming sessions.

The Laptop Cooling Pad features dual high-speed fans for efficient airflow, an ergonomic design for prolonged use comfort, and aesthetically pleasing soft RGB lighting. Its plug-and-play capability allows for easy integration via USB, making it a convenient option for various users.

The PS5 Cooling & Charging Dock is a comprehensive solution for gamers, offering turbo fans, controller charging slots, and additional storage for accessories. This product not only promotes organization but also adds a touch of style with ambient lighting. Both products are built to last, supporting durability and versatility in different environments.