Left Menu

Keep Your Cool: Sounce's Innovative Cooling Solutions for Tech Gadgets

Sounce introduces two new cooling devices—the Laptop Cooling Pad and PS5 Cooling & Charging Dock—to combat overheating in electronics. These products enhance device performance and longevity through optimal temperature control, ensuring devices run smoothly without extensive setup or maintenance, appealing to both gamers and general users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:34 IST
Keep Your Cool: Sounce's Innovative Cooling Solutions for Tech Gadgets
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Sounce has unveiled innovative cooling solutions designed to prevent overheating of electronic devices, enhancing their functionality and lifespan. The newly launched products include a Laptop Cooling Pad and a PS5 Cooling & Charging Dock, both aimed at maintaining optimal device performance during intensive tasks and gaming sessions.

The Laptop Cooling Pad features dual high-speed fans for efficient airflow, an ergonomic design for prolonged use comfort, and aesthetically pleasing soft RGB lighting. Its plug-and-play capability allows for easy integration via USB, making it a convenient option for various users.

The PS5 Cooling & Charging Dock is a comprehensive solution for gamers, offering turbo fans, controller charging slots, and additional storage for accessories. This product not only promotes organization but also adds a touch of style with ambient lighting. Both products are built to last, supporting durability and versatility in different environments.

TRENDING

1
Routine Training Flight Ends in Crash Near Chennai

Routine Training Flight Ends in Crash Near Chennai

 India
2
This massive win and unwavering support has taken Bihar by storm ('garda uda diya'): PM Modi at BJP headquarters.

This massive win and unwavering support has taken Bihar by storm ('garda uda...

 India
3
Tech Stocks Tumble: Wall Street's Rocky Morning

Tech Stocks Tumble: Wall Street's Rocky Morning

 Global
4
Operation Ganga Guard: Ensuring Safety on India's Rivers

Operation Ganga Guard: Ensuring Safety on India's Rivers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025