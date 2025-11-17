Left Menu

Karnataka's Tech Revolution: New Policies Set to Shape Bengaluru's Future

The Karnataka government will launch new IT, startup, and space technology policies at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, aiming to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. The event will feature 10 conference tracks, attracting notable speakers and thousands of attendees, with a focus on capital access, mentorship, and strengthening the tech ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government is set to announce three new policies aimed at advancing the state's tech landscape at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025. These include an updated IT policy, a fresh startup policy, and an ambitious space technology policy.

This year marks the 28th edition of the prestigious summit, to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on November 18. The summit aims to highlight Karnataka's commitment to deep technology and innovation.

Organizers expect over 50,000 visitors from around the globe to attend this landmark event, fostering collaboration, discovery, and networking opportunities for tech entrepreneurs and investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

