Australia-Canada-India Forge New Tech Partnership at G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a trilateral Technology and Innovation Partnership with Australia and Canada during the G20 Leaders' Summit. The partnership seeks to strengthen ties among democratic nations by focusing on emerging technologies, diversification of supply chains, and the mass adoption of artificial intelligence.

In addition to his announcement, Modi engaged in fruitful talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Modi emphasized the renewed vigor in the India-UK partnership and addressed global cooperation with the UN chief.

Speaking at the opening of the G20 Leaders' Meeting, Modi called for a fundamental reassessment of global development parameters. He proposed a G20 initiative to counter the drug-terror nexus and introduced ideas for a global healthcare response team.

