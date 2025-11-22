Left Menu

Australia-Canada-India Forge New Tech Partnership at G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a new Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation Partnership during the G20 Summit. The collaboration aims to boost emerging technologies and diversify supply chains. Modi also met with British PM Keir Starmer and UN Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss global partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:04 IST
Australia-Canada-India Forge New Tech Partnership at G20
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a trilateral Technology and Innovation Partnership with Australia and Canada during the G20 Leaders' Summit. The partnership seeks to strengthen ties among democratic nations by focusing on emerging technologies, diversification of supply chains, and the mass adoption of artificial intelligence.

In addition to his announcement, Modi engaged in fruitful talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Modi emphasized the renewed vigor in the India-UK partnership and addressed global cooperation with the UN chief.

Speaking at the opening of the G20 Leaders' Meeting, Modi called for a fundamental reassessment of global development parameters. He proposed a G20 initiative to counter the drug-terror nexus and introduced ideas for a global healthcare response team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
2
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia
3
Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

 Global
4
COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025