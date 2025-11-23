Meta Faces Scrutiny Over Social Media's Mental Health Impacts

Meta Platforms, Inc. is facing serious allegations after revelations from internal research suggest that Facebook and Instagram, its social media giants, may harm users' mental health. Unredacted filings from a class action lawsuit by U.S. school districts imply that Meta deliberately concealed these findings, likening the cover-up to tactics used by the tobacco industry.

Documents from the 2020 research project, "Project Mercury," revealed that users who deactivated their accounts reported reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety. Despite this, Meta ceased further research, citing a flawed methodology influenced by negative media narratives. This decision has sparked a legal battle, with critics accusing Meta of misleading Congress about the impact of its products, especially on teenage girls.

The lawsuit, led by law firm Motley Rice, extends to other social media platforms like TikTok, Google, and Snapchat. However, claims against Meta are notably severe, citing intentional design flaws in youth safety features and prioritizing growth over user protection. The court hearing is scheduled for January 26 in the Northern California District Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)