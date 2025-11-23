Left Menu

Tech Titans Stand Firm: US Giants Oppose Reliance Jio's Spectrum Demand

US tech giants including Apple and Amazon have rejected Reliance Jio's request to allocate the 6 GHz spectrum for mobile services. They advocate for its use in Wi-Fi services instead. The ongoing debate centers on the readiness and potential impact of the spectrum allocation on India's tech future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 21:03 IST
In a strategic move, leading US technology companies such as Apple, Amazon, and Meta have collectively opposed Indian telecom giants Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea's request for using the 6 GHz spectrum band for mobile services. The tech firms have recommended that this crucial band be dedicated to expanding Wi-Fi capabilities instead.

Responding to a consultation paper by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), these tech leaders argue that the 6 GHz band lacks the technical and commercial readiness for immediate deployment in mobile services. They urge TRAI not to set rigid timelines for auctioning specific frequency ranges until the outcomes of the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027 (WRC-27) are clear.

The debate over the 6 GHz spectrum allocation highlights a pivotal moment for India's technological future. Stakeholders like Airtel and Qualcomm emphasize the potential of the entire band for next-generation mobile advancements, whereas opposition from telecom bodies like COAI stresses the risks of unlicensed usage undermining revenue and service quality.

