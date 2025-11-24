Libertas: Pioneering India's Blockchain Revolution

India's digital landscape is witnessing a significant milestone with Libertas Blockchain Development and Trainings Pvt. Ltd. receiving Startup India recognition from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. This pivotal acknowledgment sets Libertas as a front-runner in blockchain technology, education, and community initiatives, leading India's digital economy transformation.

The Startup India endorsement highlights Libertas' dedication to advancing technology development, education and training, and creating community exchanges. By bridging gaps in India's blockchain ecosystem, Libertas fosters growth for both professionals and businesses, ensuring they are well-prepared to participate in the digital economy.

Libertas' global ambitions extend beyond India, with operations in Dubai and Europe. Through international collaborations, it aims to integrate global standards and enhance technological capabilities. As blockchain adoption expands across sectors like finance, healthcare, and governance, Libertas is at the forefront, contributing significantly to India's position in the evolving Web3 era.

(With inputs from agencies.)