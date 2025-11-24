Left Menu

Libertas: Pioneering India's Blockchain Revolution

Libertas Blockchain Development and Trainings Pvt. Ltd. has achieved Startup India recognition, establishing its critical role in advancing India's blockchain ecosystem. Through education, community exchanges, and global expansion, Libertas is paving the way for blockchain adoption, financial literacy, and economic transformation across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:26 IST
India's digital landscape is witnessing a significant milestone with Libertas Blockchain Development and Trainings Pvt. Ltd. receiving Startup India recognition from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. This pivotal acknowledgment sets Libertas as a front-runner in blockchain technology, education, and community initiatives, leading India's digital economy transformation.

The Startup India endorsement highlights Libertas' dedication to advancing technology development, education and training, and creating community exchanges. By bridging gaps in India's blockchain ecosystem, Libertas fosters growth for both professionals and businesses, ensuring they are well-prepared to participate in the digital economy.

Libertas' global ambitions extend beyond India, with operations in Dubai and Europe. Through international collaborations, it aims to integrate global standards and enhance technological capabilities. As blockchain adoption expands across sectors like finance, healthcare, and governance, Libertas is at the forefront, contributing significantly to India's position in the evolving Web3 era.

