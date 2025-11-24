FSS Unveils AI Advancements in Digital Payments at Simply Payments 2025

Financial Software and Systems (FSS), a prominent name in payments technology, recently hosted their flagship Simply Payments 2025 conference in Mumbai. The event shed light on the critical role of artificial intelligence and contemporary governance frameworks in reshaping India's digital payment ecosystem.

FSS announced notable successes, including over ten new contracts for its Blaze payment platform, underscoring its growing influence in both domestic and international markets. The company aims to integrate over 150 banks into its AI-driven Smart Recon solution, with current systems already supporting up to 30 million daily e-commerce transactions at some banks.

FSS executives emphasized the importance of trust and reliability in India's evolving digital payment landscape. Advanced AI capabilities showcased at the event are leading to faster error detection, improved compliance, and reduced processing costs, significantly enhancing consumer payment experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)