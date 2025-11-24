Left Menu

FSS Unveils AI Advancements in Digital Payments at Simply Payments 2025

Financial Software and Systems (FSS) hosted the Simply Payments 2025 conference in Mumbai, highlighting the integration of AI and governance in enhancing India's digital payment landscape. FSS is expanding its AI-enabled platform offerings, aiming to onboard over 150 banks, while focusing on trust, efficiency, and security in digital transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Financial Software and Systems (FSS), a prominent name in payments technology, recently hosted their flagship Simply Payments 2025 conference in Mumbai. The event shed light on the critical role of artificial intelligence and contemporary governance frameworks in reshaping India's digital payment ecosystem.

FSS announced notable successes, including over ten new contracts for its Blaze payment platform, underscoring its growing influence in both domestic and international markets. The company aims to integrate over 150 banks into its AI-driven Smart Recon solution, with current systems already supporting up to 30 million daily e-commerce transactions at some banks.

FSS executives emphasized the importance of trust and reliability in India's evolving digital payment landscape. Advanced AI capabilities showcased at the event are leading to faster error detection, improved compliance, and reduced processing costs, significantly enhancing consumer payment experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

