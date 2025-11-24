Left Menu

India's Quantum Leap: Empowering Engineering Colleges and Advancing Cryogenics

The Indian government plans a significant boost to quantum research by funding 100 engineering colleges to establish labs and formulating a quantum algorithms group. This initiative aligns with advancements in IIT Bombay's Technology Innovation Hub. New fabrication facilities aim to reduce reliance on foreign quantum technology development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's commitment to quantum advancements is taking a stride forward with plans to support 100 engineering colleges in establishing dedicated laboratories. Announced by DST Secretary Prof Abhay Karandikar, the initiative will provide Rs 1 crore for each institution, fostering robust quantum research and teaching programs.

Profound advancements are also underway at IIT Bombay's Technology Innovation Hub, which is playing a pivotal role in national science missions. The hub has launched groundbreaking work, including efforts to develop Indian-language models, reinforcing India's position in cutting-edge research.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh revealed plans for two major quantum fabrication facilities, significantly reducing dependency on international resources. These projects, with a Rs 720 crore investment, will accelerate India's capability in quantum technology, while an efficient helium recovery system promises cost-effective and sustainable cryogenic research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

