India's Quantum Leap: Empowering Engineering Colleges and Advancing Cryogenics

The Indian government's commitment to quantum advancements is taking a stride forward with plans to support 100 engineering colleges in establishing dedicated laboratories. Announced by DST Secretary Prof Abhay Karandikar, the initiative will provide Rs 1 crore for each institution, fostering robust quantum research and teaching programs.

Profound advancements are also underway at IIT Bombay's Technology Innovation Hub, which is playing a pivotal role in national science missions. The hub has launched groundbreaking work, including efforts to develop Indian-language models, reinforcing India's position in cutting-edge research.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh revealed plans for two major quantum fabrication facilities, significantly reducing dependency on international resources. These projects, with a Rs 720 crore investment, will accelerate India's capability in quantum technology, while an efficient helium recovery system promises cost-effective and sustainable cryogenic research.

(With inputs from agencies.)