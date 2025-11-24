India's Quantum Leap: Empowering Engineering Colleges and Advancing Cryogenics
The Indian government plans a significant boost to quantum research by funding 100 engineering colleges to establish labs and formulating a quantum algorithms group. This initiative aligns with advancements in IIT Bombay's Technology Innovation Hub. New fabrication facilities aim to reduce reliance on foreign quantum technology development.
The Indian government's commitment to quantum advancements is taking a stride forward with plans to support 100 engineering colleges in establishing dedicated laboratories. Announced by DST Secretary Prof Abhay Karandikar, the initiative will provide Rs 1 crore for each institution, fostering robust quantum research and teaching programs.
Profound advancements are also underway at IIT Bombay's Technology Innovation Hub, which is playing a pivotal role in national science missions. The hub has launched groundbreaking work, including efforts to develop Indian-language models, reinforcing India's position in cutting-edge research.
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh revealed plans for two major quantum fabrication facilities, significantly reducing dependency on international resources. These projects, with a Rs 720 crore investment, will accelerate India's capability in quantum technology, while an efficient helium recovery system promises cost-effective and sustainable cryogenic research.
