NASA and Boeing Revise Starliner Contract

NASA and Boeing have decided to modify their Starliner spacecraft contract, reducing the number of planned missions from six to four. NASA announced that the next mission will be uncrewed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 23:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant shift, NASA and Boeing are altering their contract for the Starliner spacecraft to decrease the mission count from six to four, according to a statement released by the U.S. space agency on Monday.

The revision marks a pivotal change in the partnership's approach to space travel, with NASA indicating that the forthcoming Starliner mission will proceed without a crew.

This decision underscores the evolving landscape of space exploration and commercial partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

