NASA and Boeing Revise Starliner Contract

In a significant shift, NASA and Boeing are altering their contract for the Starliner spacecraft to decrease the mission count from six to four, according to a statement released by the U.S. space agency on Monday.

The revision marks a pivotal change in the partnership's approach to space travel, with NASA indicating that the forthcoming Starliner mission will proceed without a crew.

This decision underscores the evolving landscape of space exploration and commercial partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)