NASA and Boeing Revise Starliner Contract
NASA and Boeing have decided to modify their Starliner spacecraft contract, reducing the number of planned missions from six to four. NASA announced that the next mission will be uncrewed.
In a significant shift, NASA and Boeing are altering their contract for the Starliner spacecraft to decrease the mission count from six to four, according to a statement released by the U.S. space agency on Monday.
The revision marks a pivotal change in the partnership's approach to space travel, with NASA indicating that the forthcoming Starliner mission will proceed without a crew.
This decision underscores the evolving landscape of space exploration and commercial partnerships.
