NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challenges

NASA has reduced the number of astronaut missions in Boeing's Starliner contract due to ongoing technical issues, with the next trip to the ISS to be uncrewed. The program's contract value dropped by $768 million while NASA focuses on safety and certification efforts until 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 04:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 04:27 IST
NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA has announced a reduction in the number of astronaut missions under Boeing's Starliner contract as engineering challenges persist. The next mission to the International Space Station (ISS) will proceed without astronauts, highlighting Boeing's ongoing struggle against technical difficulties, much behind Elon Musk's SpaceX program.

The recent failure occurred during the first crewed test flight, revealing issues with the Starliner's propulsion system. NASA and Boeing plan to focus on safety certification through 2026, amid continued testing. Boeing's contract value has been reduced by $768 million, and NASA has spent $2.2 billion so far since awarding the contract.

While SpaceX's Dragon capsule has outpaced Starliner as the primary astronaut transport, NASA maintains a need for two U.S. craft options for ISS missions. Looking forward, Boeing aims to position Starliner as a future commercial craft for new space stations post-ISS retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

