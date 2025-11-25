NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challenges

NASA has announced a reduction in the number of astronaut missions under Boeing's Starliner contract as engineering challenges persist. The next mission to the International Space Station (ISS) will proceed without astronauts, highlighting Boeing's ongoing struggle against technical difficulties, much behind Elon Musk's SpaceX program.

The recent failure occurred during the first crewed test flight, revealing issues with the Starliner's propulsion system. NASA and Boeing plan to focus on safety certification through 2026, amid continued testing. Boeing's contract value has been reduced by $768 million, and NASA has spent $2.2 billion so far since awarding the contract.

While SpaceX's Dragon capsule has outpaced Starliner as the primary astronaut transport, NASA maintains a need for two U.S. craft options for ISS missions. Looking forward, Boeing aims to position Starliner as a future commercial craft for new space stations post-ISS retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)