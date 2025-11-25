Accel and Google's AIFF Joint Venture: Pioneering India's AI Revolution

Global venture firm Accel has collaborated with Google, utilizing the Google AI Futures Fund (AIFF), to introduce the 2026 AI cohort as part of its Atoms program. Through this strategic alliance, both entities aim to co-invest in innovative Indian AI startups and members of the Indian diaspora.

This unprecedented partnership marks a critical juncture for India's AI landscape, infusing capital and boosting confidence among Indian AI entrepreneurs. Accel's expertise in nurturing startups will be combined with Google's cutting-edge research and technical infrastructure to foster an environment conducive to AI-driven advancements.

Participants will receive up to USD 2 million in co-investment and gain up to USD 350,000 in compute credits on Google Cloud platforms. Furthermore, founders will benefit from direct collaboration with Google Labs and DeepMind, alongside mentorship from Accel, enhancing their potential to contribute to global AI innovation.