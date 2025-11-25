Genovation's Mentis: Pioneering Secure AI Solutions with Global Aspirations

Genovation Technological Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a leading name in AI innovation, has been named to the prestigious Forbes India and D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit (DGEMS) 2025 'Select 200' list. This accolade underscores the company's impact and potential in the global AI landscape.

The recognition highlights Genovation's cutting-edge AI system, Mentis, powered by secure Small Language Models. Designed for mission-critical environments, Mentis sets new standards in privacy, security, and operational efficiency.

Known for its global vision and innovative excellence, Genovation continues to push boundaries in AI, with its Founder & CEO Anurita Das at the helm. The company remains committed to expanding its influence in high-stakes sectors, marking a significant stride in AI technology development.

(With inputs from agencies.)