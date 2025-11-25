Left Menu

Genovation's Mentis: Pioneering Secure AI Solutions with Global Aspirations

Genovation Technological Solutions, recognized by Forbes India DGEMS Summit 2025, is revolutionizing AI with Mentis, a secure platform featuring Small Language Models. The company is lauded for its privacy-first AI systems for critical sectors, enhancing India's role in global AI innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | National | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:51 IST
Genovation's Mentis: Pioneering Secure AI Solutions with Global Aspirations
  • Country:
  • United States

Genovation Technological Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a leading name in AI innovation, has been named to the prestigious Forbes India and D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit (DGEMS) 2025 'Select 200' list. This accolade underscores the company's impact and potential in the global AI landscape.

The recognition highlights Genovation's cutting-edge AI system, Mentis, powered by secure Small Language Models. Designed for mission-critical environments, Mentis sets new standards in privacy, security, and operational efficiency.

Known for its global vision and innovative excellence, Genovation continues to push boundaries in AI, with its Founder & CEO Anurita Das at the helm. The company remains committed to expanding its influence in high-stakes sectors, marking a significant stride in AI technology development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's star cricketer Rohit Sharma is ICC brand ambassador for 2026 T20 World Cup: Jay Shah.

India's star cricketer Rohit Sharma is ICC brand ambassador for 2026 T20 Wor...

 Global
2
Bhubaneswar Set to Host Inaugural National Indoor Championships and Continental Tour Silver Level Meet

Bhubaneswar Set to Host Inaugural National Indoor Championships and Continen...

 India
3
Ukraine's Framework for Peace: Crucial Talks Underway

Ukraine's Framework for Peace: Crucial Talks Underway

 Ukraine
4
Supreme Court Demands Democratic Reforms in Uttar Pradesh Cooperatives

Supreme Court Demands Democratic Reforms in Uttar Pradesh Cooperatives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025