VinFast India Takes Center Stage at Jagran Hi-Tech Awards 2025 with Dual Wins

VinFast India wins 'EV Manufacturer of the Year' and its VF 7 model is named 'EV Disruptor of the Year' at the Jagran Hi-Tech Awards 2025, showcasing the company's strides in India's electric vehicle market. The Vietnamese automaker is recognized for its innovation, sustainability, and significant market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

VinFast India was honored with two prestigious awards at the Jagran Hi-Tech Awards 2025, clinching the titles of 'EV Manufacturer of the Year' as well as 'EV Disruptor of the Year' for its VF 7 model. This dual recognition celebrates VinFast's rapid progression in the Indian electric vehicle market.

Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, expressed gratitude towards Indian consumers for their trust, emphasizing the company's commitment to revolutionizing the mobility sector with its electric SUVs. VinFast's success in India is bolstered by its top-notch manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

VinFast's expansion plan includes scaling its distribution network, enhancing its retail and after-sales services, and fostering sustainable practices. With strategic partnerships and advanced battery recycling initiatives, the company is shaping a greener future while transforming electric mobility in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

