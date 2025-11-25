VinFast India Takes Center Stage at Jagran Hi-Tech Awards 2025 with Dual Wins
VinFast India wins 'EV Manufacturer of the Year' and its VF 7 model is named 'EV Disruptor of the Year' at the Jagran Hi-Tech Awards 2025, showcasing the company's strides in India's electric vehicle market. The Vietnamese automaker is recognized for its innovation, sustainability, and significant market presence.
VinFast India was honored with two prestigious awards at the Jagran Hi-Tech Awards 2025, clinching the titles of 'EV Manufacturer of the Year' as well as 'EV Disruptor of the Year' for its VF 7 model. This dual recognition celebrates VinFast's rapid progression in the Indian electric vehicle market.
Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, expressed gratitude towards Indian consumers for their trust, emphasizing the company's commitment to revolutionizing the mobility sector with its electric SUVs. VinFast's success in India is bolstered by its top-notch manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.
VinFast's expansion plan includes scaling its distribution network, enhancing its retail and after-sales services, and fostering sustainable practices. With strategic partnerships and advanced battery recycling initiatives, the company is shaping a greener future while transforming electric mobility in India.
