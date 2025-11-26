Left Menu

Urgent Conservation: The Fight to Save the Ancient Cuban Gar

Cuban scientists are urgently working to preserve the Cuban gar, a fish species as ancient as dinosaurs, from extinction in the Zapata Swamp. Meanwhile, NASA reduces crewed missions on Boeing's Starliner due to recent engineering failures, dealing a blow to the aerospace program already outperformed by SpaceX.

In a race against time, Cuban scientists are endeavoring to save the manjuari, or Cuban gar, an ancient fish species under threat of extinction in the mosquito-ridden Zapata Swamp, the largest intact wetland in the Caribbean. The restoration project aims to preserve this relic of the past for future generations.

Meanwhile, NASA has significantly curtailed the number of crewed missions allocated to Boeing's Starliner following a series of technical mishaps, including a failed thruster during its first crewed test flight approaching the International Space Station. The decision underscores the engineering challenges faced by Boeing as it lags behind competitor SpaceX in the race for aerospace innovation.

As a consequence, the upcoming Starliner mission will proceed without a crew, reflecting NASA's cautious approach towards ensuring the safety and reliability of its manned space endeavors.

