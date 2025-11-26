Left Menu

Turkey's Steel Dome: A New Era for Air Defense

Turkish defence companies signed $6.5 billion in contracts to develop Turkey's Steel Dome air defence system, similar to Israel's Iron Dome. This initiative is aimed at enhancing Turkey's air power against regional threats, and signifies its growing self-reliance in the defence sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:32 IST
In a strategic move to bolster national security, Turkish defence companies have secured contracts worth $6.5 billion to advance Turkey's 'Steel Dome' air defence system. The Turkish Defence Industries Presidency (SSB) announced this initiative, aimed at enhancing Turkey's integrated multi-layered air defence capabilities.

This extensive project will incorporate 47 components, such as radars, missiles, and command centers. Israel's military actions in the region have spurred Turkey to escalate its defence measures, ensuring preparedness against potential threats.

Turkey's defence industry, now a significant global player, is rapidly expanding with domestic innovations. The 'Steel Dome' will be a testament to Turkey's commitment to self-reliance in defence technology, featuring fully homegrown systems aimed at increasing the range and effectiveness of military capabilities.

