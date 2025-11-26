Turkey's Steel Dome: A New Era for Air Defense

In a strategic move to bolster national security, Turkish defence companies have secured contracts worth $6.5 billion to advance Turkey's 'Steel Dome' air defence system. The Turkish Defence Industries Presidency (SSB) announced this initiative, aimed at enhancing Turkey's integrated multi-layered air defence capabilities.

This extensive project will incorporate 47 components, such as radars, missiles, and command centers. Israel's military actions in the region have spurred Turkey to escalate its defence measures, ensuring preparedness against potential threats.

Turkey's defence industry, now a significant global player, is rapidly expanding with domestic innovations. The 'Steel Dome' will be a testament to Turkey's commitment to self-reliance in defence technology, featuring fully homegrown systems aimed at increasing the range and effectiveness of military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)