Bank of Mexico Revises Economic Outlook Amid Inflation Concerns
The Bank of Mexico has revised its economic growth forecast for the year, lowering it to 0.3% from an earlier estimate of 0.6%. The quarterly report also indicated increased projections for average annual core inflation in the coming years, targeting stabilization by 2026.
In response to persistent inflationary trends, the bank also raised its outlook for average annual core inflation for the final quarter of 2025 and the initial half of 2026. Banxico, as the central bank is known, aims for both headline and core inflation to align with its targets by the third quarter of 2026.
This recalibration comes amid ongoing economic challenges, with the central bank continuing to navigate the balancing act between growth and inflation control.
