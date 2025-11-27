Rockwell Automation's SecureOT: A Leap Forward in Industrial Cybersecurity

Rockwell Automation, the global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, has announced the launch of its SecureOT solution suite. This comprehensive cybersecurity offering is specifically designed to protect manufacturers and critical infrastructure against sophisticated cyber threats targeting operations technology systems.

As industrial operations become more interconnected, they face a heightened risk of cyber attacks. SecureOT aims to address this vulnerability by closing the gap left by outdated systems and inadequate IT tools. This unified solution combines the SecureOT Platform with professional and managed security services, providing end-to-end protection for complex industrial environments.

The solution is built for the unique challenges of OT environments, offering real-time asset visibility, risk prioritization, and vulnerability management across diverse ecosystems. It aligns with global frameworks, ensuring robust protection and aiding organizations to maintain uptime and ensure safe operation despite escalating cyber risks.

