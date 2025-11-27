India's Private Space Revolution: Skyroot's Game-Changing Infinity Campus Unveiled
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Skyroot's Infinity Campus, marking a milestone in India's private space sector. Emphasizing historic space reforms, Modi praises the burgeoning space startups like Skyroot, noting India's global emergence in space innovation. The facility embodies youth-driven innovation, aiming to launch multiple rockets per month.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Indian space startup Skyroot's Infinity Campus, a historic milestone for India's private space sector, through a virtual ceremony on Thursday.
In his address, Modi highlighted the significant space reforms introduced by the government, which have opened up opportunities for private sector involvement in space innovation. These reforms have facilitated the rapid rise of over 300 space startups, including pioneers like Skyroot, in India.
Skyroot's state-of-the-art facility, representing a blend of youth-driven innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, will have the capacity to build and launch one orbital rocket every month. The Government of India aims to further extend such reforms to the nuclear sector, fostering a more inclusive and innovation-driven ecosystem in scientific arenas.
