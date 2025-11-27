Left Menu

South Korea's Bold Stand Against Online Crime

South Korea has imposed unilateral sanctions on 15 individuals and 132 entities, including the Prince Group, over online crimes in Southeast Asia. This marks South Korea's first significant action against trans-national online crimes, demonstrating its commitment to combating cyber scams alongside a new cooperation with Cambodia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, South Korea has imposed sanctions on 15 individuals and 132 entities, targeting the Prince Group and other networks involved in online crimes across Southeast Asia.

Labelled as the largest unilateral sanction of its kind, this action underscores South Korea's resolve in tackling trans-national cybercrime. The decision follows a recent cooperation agreement with Cambodia after the repatriation of over 60 South Korean nationals amid allegations of their involvement in online scams.

The Prince Group, already sanctioned by Britain and the United States, has been accused of large-scale fraudulent operations. Regional authorities, including those in Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, have also taken steps against those associated with the group.

