Skyroot's Infinity Campus Inaugurated by PM Modi: A New Era for India's Private Space Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Skyroot's Infinity Campus and unveiled the Vikram-I rocket. Modi highlighted historic space reforms that opened doors for private entities like Skyroot, catalyzing innovations. Over 300 startups are invigorating India's space sector, attracting global investors and establishing India's identity in space innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated Skyroot's Infinity Campus, marking a significant milestone for India's burgeoning private space sector. The event also saw the unveiling of the company's first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, which promises to boost India's capabilities in satellite launch technologies.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the transformative nature of the government's space reforms, which have cleared the path for private entities to innovate and thrive. The reforms have spurred more than 300 startups into action, creating new prospects in India's space arena while drawing substantial interest from global investors.

Tracing the evolution of India's space endeavors, Modi highlighted how limited resources never curbed the country's ambitions. The private sector's involvement is now reshaping the landscape, as evident from Skyroot's state-of-the-art facility, and points towards a bright, innovation-driven future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

