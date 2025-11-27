Skyroot's Infinity Campus Inaugurated by PM Modi: A New Era for India's Private Space Sector

In a landmark event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated Skyroot's Infinity Campus, marking a significant milestone for India's burgeoning private space sector. The event also saw the unveiling of the company's first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, which promises to boost India's capabilities in satellite launch technologies.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the transformative nature of the government's space reforms, which have cleared the path for private entities to innovate and thrive. The reforms have spurred more than 300 startups into action, creating new prospects in India's space arena while drawing substantial interest from global investors.

Tracing the evolution of India's space endeavors, Modi highlighted how limited resources never curbed the country's ambitions. The private sector's involvement is now reshaping the landscape, as evident from Skyroot's state-of-the-art facility, and points towards a bright, innovation-driven future.

(With inputs from agencies.)