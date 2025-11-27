Left Menu

Regulatory Breakthrough: Solana DePIN Fuse Secures SEC's No-Action Nod

The SEC's issuance of a no-action letter to Fuse, a Solana-based DePIN project, indicates a potential leniency towards utility tokens. This move provides regulatory clarity for Fuse's tokens, creating a safer investment environment. Meanwhile, projects like DeepSnitch AI are attracting investors by offering proven technological solutions, unlike the early-stage Bitcoin Hyper.

Updated: 27-11-2025 18:00 IST
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has provided regulatory clarity to the Solana-based DePIN project Fuse by issuing a 'no-action letter.' This decision potentially softens the SEC's previous stance on utility tokens, offering a safer environment for investors.

The letter from the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance assures that enforcement action will not be recommended against Fuse for selling its tokens. This development marks a second instance in recent months where such 'regulatory cover' has been extended, possibly indicating a broader change in the perception of utility tokens.

Investors are exploring high-potential projects like DeepSnitch AI, which has already raised significant capital ahead of its January launch. The project offers concrete technological solutions, attracting attention over less developed alternatives like Bitcoin Hyper.

