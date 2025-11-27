Left Menu

Skyroot Aerospace Soars: India's Pioneering Private Rocket Venture

Skyroot Aerospace, a private Indian space startup, is poised to revolutionize space launches. With an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, Skyroot aims to rapidly launch on demand globally. PM Modi recently inaugurated their Infinity Campus, revealing Vikram-1, India's first private commercial rocket, crafted from advanced materials and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:36 IST
Skyroot Aerospace Soars: India's Pioneering Private Rocket Venture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Skyroot Aerospace, a groundbreaking Indian space startup, announced a substantial investment of Rs 1,000 crore to establish a rapid and on-demand launch facility, setting ambitious goals to compete globally, co-founder Naga Bharath Daka revealed on Thursday.

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Skyroot's Infinity Campus, where he unveiled Vikram-1, heralded as the country's first private commercial rocket. Daka acknowledged, "Your space reforms, PM Modi, have opened the skies for us, resulting in the creation of over 1,000 high-tech jobs as we push towards greater innovation."

The upcoming Vikram-1 launch marks a new era for India's space capabilities. Skyroot is enhancing its infrastructure with the Max-Q Campus, an integrated design and development hub, while showcasing state-of-the-art technology using carbon fiber and 3D-printed engines. This represents another milestone following their historic Vikram-S launch in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Offline Classes Resume Amidst Easing Air Pollution Restrictions

Delhi's Offline Classes Resume Amidst Easing Air Pollution Restrictions

 India
2
Delhi Initiates Third-Party Audit to Combat Waterlogging

Delhi Initiates Third-Party Audit to Combat Waterlogging

 India
3
Karnataka's Political Chessboard: High Command Holds the Key

Karnataka's Political Chessboard: High Command Holds the Key

 India
4
Fresh Leadership Appointed to Propel Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project

Fresh Leadership Appointed to Propel Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025