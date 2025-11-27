Skyroot Aerospace Soars: India's Pioneering Private Rocket Venture

Skyroot Aerospace, a groundbreaking Indian space startup, announced a substantial investment of Rs 1,000 crore to establish a rapid and on-demand launch facility, setting ambitious goals to compete globally, co-founder Naga Bharath Daka revealed on Thursday.

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Skyroot's Infinity Campus, where he unveiled Vikram-1, heralded as the country's first private commercial rocket. Daka acknowledged, "Your space reforms, PM Modi, have opened the skies for us, resulting in the creation of over 1,000 high-tech jobs as we push towards greater innovation."

The upcoming Vikram-1 launch marks a new era for India's space capabilities. Skyroot is enhancing its infrastructure with the Max-Q Campus, an integrated design and development hub, while showcasing state-of-the-art technology using carbon fiber and 3D-printed engines. This represents another milestone following their historic Vikram-S launch in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)