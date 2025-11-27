Skyroot Aerospace Soars: India's Pioneering Private Rocket Venture
Skyroot Aerospace, a private Indian space startup, is poised to revolutionize space launches. With an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, Skyroot aims to rapidly launch on demand globally. PM Modi recently inaugurated their Infinity Campus, revealing Vikram-1, India's first private commercial rocket, crafted from advanced materials and technology.
- Country:
- India
Skyroot Aerospace, a groundbreaking Indian space startup, announced a substantial investment of Rs 1,000 crore to establish a rapid and on-demand launch facility, setting ambitious goals to compete globally, co-founder Naga Bharath Daka revealed on Thursday.
In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Skyroot's Infinity Campus, where he unveiled Vikram-1, heralded as the country's first private commercial rocket. Daka acknowledged, "Your space reforms, PM Modi, have opened the skies for us, resulting in the creation of over 1,000 high-tech jobs as we push towards greater innovation."
The upcoming Vikram-1 launch marks a new era for India's space capabilities. Skyroot is enhancing its infrastructure with the Max-Q Campus, an integrated design and development hub, while showcasing state-of-the-art technology using carbon fiber and 3D-printed engines. This represents another milestone following their historic Vikram-S launch in 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Skyroot
- Aerospace
- India
- rocket
- Vikram-1
- PM Modi
- launch
- space
- investment
- technology
ALSO READ
PM Modi to Unveil Record-Breaking Statue of Lord Ram in Goa
Gorakhpur-Pilibhit Express' New Journey: Izzatnagar Extension Launched!
Delhi Police Launches Green Initiative for Cleaner Environment
Milind Soman Lauds ARTIQA Launch: Revolutionizing Aesthetic Technology
France Launches New Military Service for Youth Amid Rising European Security Concerns