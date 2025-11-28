Revolutionizing Solar Design: Sungrow Launches iSolarDesign Platform

Sungrow, a global leader in PV inverters and energy storage solutions, has launched its innovative iSolarDesign platform during All Energy Australia 2025. This groundbreaking tool aims to streamline solar system design with a dual-core architecture focusing on scenario adaptability and computing power.

The platform covers all scenarios, integrating advanced algorithms for precise power generation simulation, energy storage revenue analysis, and ROI calculations. iSolarDesign stands out by offering multi-objective optimization, quickly delivering tailored solutions that cater to diverse project requirements and accelerate planning and execution.

Designed for the entire project lifecycle, iSolarDesign offers automatic layout generation, instant quotations, and 3D visuals, enhancing decision-making and efficiency for designers and installers. Sungrow continues to lead the charge in digital innovation for the clean energy sector, pushing forward intelligent solar solutions.

