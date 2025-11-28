Apple Expands Indian Retail Presence with New Noida Store
Apple is set to open its fifth store in India at Noida's DLF Mall of India on December 11. This expansion reflects Apple's commitment to the Indian market, offering customers in-person experiences and exclusive services. The store's launch features a peacock-themed campaign celebrating India's cultural heritage.
In a significant move to strengthen its presence in India, Apple announced the opening of its fifth retail store in the country, located in Noida's DLF Mall of India, scheduled for December 11.
The Noida store will feature vibrant peacock-inspired decor, a nod to India's national bird and a symbol of pride and creativity, as part of Apple's ongoing retail expansion showcasing modern India and Apple's innovative practices.
Customers at Apple Noida will have access to the newest product offerings, personalized services, and 'Today at Apple' sessions, which aim to inspire creativity and learning in various fields, fostering deeper engagement with the brand.
