Apple Expands Indian Retail Presence with New Noida Store

In a significant move to strengthen its presence in India, Apple announced the opening of its fifth retail store in the country, located in Noida's DLF Mall of India, scheduled for December 11.

The Noida store will feature vibrant peacock-inspired decor, a nod to India's national bird and a symbol of pride and creativity, as part of Apple's ongoing retail expansion showcasing modern India and Apple's innovative practices.

Customers at Apple Noida will have access to the newest product offerings, personalized services, and 'Today at Apple' sessions, which aim to inspire creativity and learning in various fields, fostering deeper engagement with the brand.