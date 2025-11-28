Left Menu

Apple Expands Indian Retail Presence with New Noida Store

Apple is set to open its fifth store in India at Noida's DLF Mall of India on December 11. This expansion reflects Apple's commitment to the Indian market, offering customers in-person experiences and exclusive services. The store's launch features a peacock-themed campaign celebrating India's cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 11:06 IST
Apple Expands Indian Retail Presence with New Noida Store
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to strengthen its presence in India, Apple announced the opening of its fifth retail store in the country, located in Noida's DLF Mall of India, scheduled for December 11.

The Noida store will feature vibrant peacock-inspired decor, a nod to India's national bird and a symbol of pride and creativity, as part of Apple's ongoing retail expansion showcasing modern India and Apple's innovative practices.

Customers at Apple Noida will have access to the newest product offerings, personalized services, and 'Today at Apple' sessions, which aim to inspire creativity and learning in various fields, fostering deeper engagement with the brand.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

 Global
2
Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

 Australia
3
Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

 China
4
Sri Lanka's Flood Crisis: A Nation Battles Nature's Fury

Sri Lanka's Flood Crisis: A Nation Battles Nature's Fury

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Europe’s agri-food chain is nowhere near ready for full digital transparency

Imitation-based AI systems unlikely to trigger catastrophic outcomes

One Health failures could let transboundary diseases trigger next global health and security crisis

AI in healthcare hits trust barrier as clinicians call for explainability and shared liability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025