TSA Raises REAL ID Fee to $45 to Enforce Stricter Standards

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it will implement a $45 fee for air travelers whose identification does not comply with stricter federal standards, effective February 1. The initiative is intended to promote the acquisition of enhanced identification documents, known as REAL IDs.

Starting in May 2025, the TSA began enforcing REAL ID provisions, initially opting for warnings and enhanced screenings for non-compliant passengers. The agency strongly encourages travelers to obtain REAL IDs or otherwise face the fee, which allows for travel over a 10-day period.

In a recent Federal Register notice, the TSA discussed an $18 fee for non-compliant IDs but later increased it to $45 due to higher than anticipated costs. While fees are nonrefundable and can take up to 30 minutes to process at security, certain extraordinary circumstances may warrant a fee waiver. Minors under 18 are exempt from ID requirements at checkpoints.

