BRIEF-Sberbank Says Interested In Large-Scale Infrastructure Projects In India

Sberbank Rossii PAO: * SBERBANK - SBERBANK INTERESTED IN LARGE-SCALE INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS IN INDIA

* SBERBANK - SUBSTANTIAL PORTION OF TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN RUSSIA AND INDIA ARE CURRENTLY CONDUCTED USING NATIONAL CURRENCIES * SBERBANK - SBER BRANCH IN INDIA ACTIVELY DEVELOPS LENDING TO RUSSIAN EXPORTERS AND THEIR INDIAN SUBSIDIARIES IN RUPEES Further company coverage:

