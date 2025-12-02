BRIEF-Sberbank Says Interested In Large-Scale Infrastructure Projects In India
Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 13:03 IST
Sberbank Rossii PAO: * SBERBANK - SBERBANK INTERESTED IN LARGE-SCALE INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS IN INDIA
* SBERBANK - SUBSTANTIAL PORTION OF TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN RUSSIA AND INDIA ARE CURRENTLY CONDUCTED USING NATIONAL CURRENCIES * SBERBANK - SBER BRANCH IN INDIA ACTIVELY DEVELOPS LENDING TO RUSSIAN EXPORTERS AND THEIR INDIAN SUBSIDIARIES IN RUPEES Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RUPEES Further
- INDIAN
- INDIA ACTIVELY
- INDIA
- RUSSIA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK’s Global Talent and High Potential Individual Visas Are Attracting Indians
Threat of offensive action by Indian Navy was an important factor in Pakistan requesting for ceasefire: Vice Admiral Swaminathan.
Indian Navy's offensive deployment and posturing forced Pakistan Navy to remain close to its own coast: Vice Admiral Swaminathan.
Indian Navy's aggressive posturing forced Pakistan Navy to remain in their ports during Operation Sindoor: Navy chief.
For last 7-8 months, Indian Navy continued to maintain high combat readiness including in Western Arabian Sea: Navy chief.