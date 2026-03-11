Wall Street Wobbles Amid Inflation Concerns and Oil Price Surges

Wall Street took a downturn on Wednesday, influenced by crucial inflation data and soaring crude prices due to rising tensions in the Middle East. The Dow Jones Industrial Average led declines, falling over 481 points.

The International Energy Agency's decision to release a historic amount of crude oil reserves didn't prevent a 4% price hike. Strained shipping in the Strait of Hormuz exacerbates investor anxiety.

The financial sector is unstable, with key players like JP Morgan Chase affecting private credit sectors. Inflation reports and geopolitical factors complicate Federal Reserve monetary policy, while the energy sector shows resilience amid widespread market uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)