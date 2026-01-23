Left Menu

iNvent Expands with India's Largest Apple Experiential Store in Delhi

iNvent, an Apple-authorised premium reseller, has opened its largest experiential store in Delhi, expanding to 24 outlets in India. The store, designed for interaction and learning, offers special launch deals, emphasizing experience-led retail that enhances the buying journey with consultations and live demos.

iNvent, an Apple-authorised premium reseller, bolstered its presence in India with the inauguration of its largest experiential store in New Delhi's Pitampura. This expansion marks iNvent's 24th store across India and 14th in the Delhi NCR region.

The store spans 3,833 sq. ft. and embraces Apple's minimalist design ethos, offering a spacious and interactive environment. It features themed zones and hands-on demo areas, allowing customers to explore Apple products and their seamless integration.

Founder and CEO Swarn Bajaj described the store as embodying the shift in premium tech retail towards immersive consumer engagements. The new store offers consultations, live demos, and various opening offers to lower barriers for first-time buyers, aiming to deliver an informative and enjoyable purchasing experience.

