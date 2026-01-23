TECNO Spark Go3: The Everyday Smartphone for India

The TECNO Spark Go3 has been launched nationwide in India at an affordable price of Rs. 8,999. Crafted to cater to daily life in India, the smartphone boasts impressive durability with IP64 dust and splash resistance, and a screen offering a swift 120Hz refresh rate.

The TECNO Spark Go3 ensures that language is no barrier with the integration of Ella AI, a voice assistant that understands multiple Indian languages. Staying true to its promise of connectivity, the phone features No Network Communication 2.0, maintaining robust communication even in low network areas.

Available in four stunning colors, the TECNO Spark Go3, with its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, is accessible now through major retail outlets and online platforms like Amazon. TECNO positions itself as a brand driven by innovation, aimed at delivering meaningful user experiences.