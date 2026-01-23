Left Menu

TECNO Spark Go3: The Everyday Smartphone for India

The TECNO Spark Go3, available for Rs. 8,999, is designed for everyday Indian users with features like 4GB RAM, IP64 resistance, and a 120Hz display. It incorporates Ella AI for multilingual voice commands and offers connectivity even in low network areas. It emphasizes durability and user convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 12:12 IST
TECNO Spark Go3: The Everyday Smartphone for India
  • Country:
  • India

The TECNO Spark Go3 has been launched nationwide in India at an affordable price of Rs. 8,999. Crafted to cater to daily life in India, the smartphone boasts impressive durability with IP64 dust and splash resistance, and a screen offering a swift 120Hz refresh rate.

The TECNO Spark Go3 ensures that language is no barrier with the integration of Ella AI, a voice assistant that understands multiple Indian languages. Staying true to its promise of connectivity, the phone features No Network Communication 2.0, maintaining robust communication even in low network areas.

Available in four stunning colors, the TECNO Spark Go3, with its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, is accessible now through major retail outlets and online platforms like Amazon. TECNO positions itself as a brand driven by innovation, aimed at delivering meaningful user experiences.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for Kerala's Future

Modi's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for Kerala's Future

 India
2
Noida Private Schools on Alert: Email Threats Trigger Security Response

Noida Private Schools on Alert: Email Threats Trigger Security Response

 India
3
Narendra Modi Boosts NDA Campaign in Tamil Nadu

Narendra Modi Boosts NDA Campaign in Tamil Nadu

 India
4
Iva Jovic Stuns Top Seed in Grand Slam Upset

Iva Jovic Stuns Top Seed in Grand Slam Upset

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026