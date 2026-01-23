Left Menu

Cognizant Expands in India: Tapping Talent and Embracing AI

Cognizant is expanding its operations in India, focusing on tier-2 cities to leverage available talent. The company emphasizes its AI strategy with a major presence in India. It's part of Cognizant's broader GCC business to aid clients in establishing global capability centers, providing comprehensive services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:52 IST
Cognizant, a leading global technology firm, is ramping up its operations in India by expanding into tier-2 cities to capitalize on the thriving talent pool, according to Surya Gummadi, President of Americas business at Cognizant.

During his discourse at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Gummadi emphasized India's pivotal role in Cognizant's strategy. The company recently broadened its presence to cities like Visakhapatnam, Indore, and Gift City in Gujarat and is furthering its reach in major cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune. This expansion, tailored to client needs, aims to utilize local expertise to bolster AI initiatives.

Gummadi also highlighted Cognizant's strong focus on Global Capability Centers (GCCs), which are essential to its strategy. From establishing new GCCs to enhancing existing ones, Cognizant offers a range of services, including talent recruitment and infrastructure provision, ensuring clients receive tailored solutions.

