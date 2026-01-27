Left Menu

India's Bold Leap Into the Future: Aiming for 3-Nanometer Chip Mastery by 2032

The Indian government, led by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, plans to produce 3-nanometer chips by 2032 to enhance domestic tech capabilities. The second phase of the Design-Linked Incentive Scheme will focus on categories, including compute and networking, aiming to promote domestic design and manufacturing prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:29 IST
India's Bold Leap Into the Future: Aiming for 3-Nanometer Chip Mastery by 2032
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's ambitious plan to produce cutting-edge 3-nanometer chips by the year 2032 marks a significant stride in technological advancement. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced this roadmap, focusing on small chips integral to modern devices like smartphones and computers.

Underlining this vision is the second phase of the Design-Linked Incentive Scheme, which emphasizes compute, radio frequency, networking, power, sensor, and memory chips. The scheme aims to empower at least 50 fabless semiconductor companies in the next phase, boosting India's self-reliance in technological production.

The initiative has already attracted significant investment, with firms drawing nearly Rs 430 crore in venture capital funding. Coupled with a comprehensive talent development program, the government is also investing Rs 4,500 crore into modernizing the Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali, setting the stage for a revolution in the national semiconductor landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026