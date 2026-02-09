Left Menu

Massive Recall Looms Over Chinese EV Giants Nio and Zeekr

Chinese electric vehicle makers Nio and Zeekr are conducting recalls due to safety issues. Nio is recalling over 246,000 vehicles for software glitches causing screen blackouts, while Zeekr is recalling over 38,000 vehicles due to power battery risks, as per statements released on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:34 IST
Massive Recall Looms Over Chinese EV Giants Nio and Zeekr
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a sweeping move, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio is set to recall 246,229 vehicles. The decision follows the revelation of software issues potentially causing temporary blackouts in the instrument cluster and central control screen, as indicated by the market regulator's statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, another significant recall is in motion. The electric vehicle brand Zeekr will pull back 38,277 vehicles from the market. The recall addresses safety concerns associated with power batteries, marking a crucial step in consumer safety.

The simultaneous recalls by these key players underscore the critical importance of safety in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle industry, as manufacturers strive to ensure product reliability and consumer trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NCP's Triumph: A Tribute to Ajit Pawar

NCP's Triumph: A Tribute to Ajit Pawar

 India
2
High-Flying Alerts: DGCA's Watchful Eye on Airlines

High-Flying Alerts: DGCA's Watchful Eye on Airlines

 India
3
India's Dual Challenge: Manufacturing Growth Amid Net-Zero Ambitions

India's Dual Challenge: Manufacturing Growth Amid Net-Zero Ambitions

 India
4
Nepal Extends Deadline for Crucial Gen Z Protest Inquiry

Nepal Extends Deadline for Crucial Gen Z Protest Inquiry

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026