Massive Recall Looms Over Chinese EV Giants Nio and Zeekr
Chinese electric vehicle makers Nio and Zeekr are conducting recalls due to safety issues. Nio is recalling over 246,000 vehicles for software glitches causing screen blackouts, while Zeekr is recalling over 38,000 vehicles due to power battery risks, as per statements released on Monday.
In a sweeping move, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio is set to recall 246,229 vehicles. The decision follows the revelation of software issues potentially causing temporary blackouts in the instrument cluster and central control screen, as indicated by the market regulator's statement on Monday.
Meanwhile, another significant recall is in motion. The electric vehicle brand Zeekr will pull back 38,277 vehicles from the market. The recall addresses safety concerns associated with power batteries, marking a crucial step in consumer safety.
The simultaneous recalls by these key players underscore the critical importance of safety in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle industry, as manufacturers strive to ensure product reliability and consumer trust.
