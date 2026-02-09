Massive Recall Looms Over Chinese EV Giants Nio and Zeekr

In a sweeping move, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio is set to recall 246,229 vehicles. The decision follows the revelation of software issues potentially causing temporary blackouts in the instrument cluster and central control screen, as indicated by the market regulator's statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, another significant recall is in motion. The electric vehicle brand Zeekr will pull back 38,277 vehicles from the market. The recall addresses safety concerns associated with power batteries, marking a crucial step in consumer safety.

The simultaneous recalls by these key players underscore the critical importance of safety in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle industry, as manufacturers strive to ensure product reliability and consumer trust.

