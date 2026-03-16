Dreaded Criminal Killed in Madhavaram Standoff

In a dramatic early morning exchange, Thoppai Ganesan, a notorious criminal with a long history of crime, was killed during a police operation in Madhavaram. The incident unfolded as police attempted to apprehend Ganesan, allegedly involved in over 30 criminal cases.

The confrontation took place at around 5.45 am near the Chinna roundabout, following intense police surveillance tracking Ganesan's movements. Ganesan, the main suspect in a recent Rs 25 lakh dacoity, reportedly attacked officers in an attempt to escape arrest, compelling the police to take defensive action.

Despite efforts to rush him to a hospital, Ganesan succumbed to his injuries. His death marks the end of a criminal career that terrorized the city's streets for years. Authorities have sent his body for a post-mortem examination to understand the full details of the encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)