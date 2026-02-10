Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Leaps into the Future with IT and Innovation Hubs

The Chhattisgarh government has partnered with the Software Technology Parks of India to create a Centre of Entrepreneurship and an Electronics System Design and Development centre. This initiative is aimed at fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological growth, promising significant developments in digital innovation and local employment.

Raipur | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:51 IST
  India

The Chhattisgarh government has taken a significant step towards boosting technological entrepreneurship with the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Software Technology Parks of India. The collaboration will establish a Centre of Entrepreneurship and an Electronics System Design and Development centre, paving the way for innovation.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized the state's resources and potential in the technology sector. The initiative will focus on artificial intelligence, med-tech, smart city solutions, and smart agriculture. Supported by modern infrastructure, the centres aim to promote start-ups and reduce skilled youth migration.

Officials noted that the state's partnership with STPI will bring invaluable experience, expected to elevate Chhattisgarh's national standing in IT and innovation. This development is set to distinguish Chhattisgarh as a frontier in digital entrepreneurship and economic growth.

