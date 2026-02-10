MIDASX Achieves Record Growth, Paves Way for Fintech Innovation in India

MIDASX, an emerging fintech powerhouse based in India, has reported its most successful quarter to date, achieving a 30% increase in revenue for Q3 FY 25-26. This surge reflects the company's strategic move to scale operations, with its SaaS model reaching the break-even point, marking a notable milestone in its financial evolution.

Aakash Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO, emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating, 'We've transitioned from building to scaling, achieving cash-flow positivity and launching a robust AI-driven fintech ecosystem. Our aim goes beyond software provision; we're crafting the future of financial distribution in India, empowering intermediaries with state-of-the-art technology.'

During the last quarter, MIDASX enhanced its market presence by expanding its software-as-a-service, and its newly scaled B2B2C Multi-Asset Marketplace. It also opened a new office in Mumbai and significantly increased its workforce, embodying its commitment to advancement and service excellence in India's wealth management sector.