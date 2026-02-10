Left Menu

MIDASX Achieves Record Growth, Paves Way for Fintech Innovation in India

MIDASX, a rising fintech ecosystem in India, has achieved significant growth with a 30% revenue increase in Q3 FY 25-26. The company has reached a critical milestone in operational maturity and market fit, launching a comprehensive AI-powered financial distribution platform, with plans to further expand its offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:27 IST
MIDASX Achieves Record Growth, Paves Way for Fintech Innovation in India
MIDASX Records Best Quarter Since Inception, 30% YoY Growth; SaaS Vertical Turns Cash-Flow Positive. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

MIDASX, an emerging fintech powerhouse based in India, has reported its most successful quarter to date, achieving a 30% increase in revenue for Q3 FY 25-26. This surge reflects the company's strategic move to scale operations, with its SaaS model reaching the break-even point, marking a notable milestone in its financial evolution.

Aakash Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO, emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating, 'We've transitioned from building to scaling, achieving cash-flow positivity and launching a robust AI-driven fintech ecosystem. Our aim goes beyond software provision; we're crafting the future of financial distribution in India, empowering intermediaries with state-of-the-art technology.'

During the last quarter, MIDASX enhanced its market presence by expanding its software-as-a-service, and its newly scaled B2B2C Multi-Asset Marketplace. It also opened a new office in Mumbai and significantly increased its workforce, embodying its commitment to advancement and service excellence in India's wealth management sector.

TRENDING

1
Australia vs Ireland: Clash of T20 Titans

Australia vs Ireland: Clash of T20 Titans

 Sri Lanka
2
Rijiju Backs BJP Women MPs' Complaint Over Congress' Parliamentary Conduct

Rijiju Backs BJP Women MPs' Complaint Over Congress' Parliamentary Conduct

 India
3
Iran's Strength Unveiled: Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Unity on Revolution Anniversary

Iran's Strength Unveiled: Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Unity on Revolution A...

 Iran
4
High Stakes Standoff: ED Vs. West Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe

High Stakes Standoff: ED Vs. West Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026