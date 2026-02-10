India’s Social Media Regulations: A New Frontier for Compliance

In a landmark move, the Indian government has revised its IT regulations, mandating social media platforms like Meta, YouTube, and X to remove unlawful content within three hours of being notified. This new rule drastically cuts down the previous 36-hour timeline, presenting a formidable compliance challenge for global tech giants operating in the region.

The legislation, scheduled to take effect on February 20, intensifies India's reputation as a formidable regulator in the digital space. This shift reflects broader global trends where governments are increasingly compelling tech companies to swiftly tackle unlawful content as concerns over censorship and freedom of speech loom large. Experts argue that the impracticality of the timeline could fuel friction between the government and the tech industry.

Despite these stringent measures, leading companies like Facebook-owner Meta have opted not to comment on the changes. Meanwhile, X and Google's YouTube have yet to officially respond. This development comes amid mounting international pressure for more transparent and responsible content management on digital platforms. The revised rules also modify previous proposals for labeling AI-generated content, emphasizing the need for clearer identification.

(With inputs from agencies.)