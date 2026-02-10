Carnival Satire: Trump and Liberty Take the Stage
A German carnival in Mainz will feature a politically charged and satirical float of Donald Trump dancing with the Statue of Liberty. Other floats include Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Angela Merkel, and Markus Soeder, marking the festival's excess before Lent and signifying current political debates.
US President Donald Trump will be humorously represented in a German carnival, donning no trousers and dancing with the Statue of Liberty as part of a traditional satirical float.
The festival, taking place in Mainz, Germany, will also spotlight figures like Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a sinking boat and Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder surrounded by sausages.
Celebrated on Rosenmontag, the festival highlights political satire amidst tight security, referencing both contemporary and past political narratives in a spirited pre-Lent celebration.
