Carnival Satire: Trump and Liberty Take the Stage

US President Donald Trump will be humorously represented in a German carnival, donning no trousers and dancing with the Statue of Liberty as part of a traditional satirical float.

The festival, taking place in Mainz, Germany, will also spotlight figures like Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a sinking boat and Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder surrounded by sausages.

Celebrated on Rosenmontag, the festival highlights political satire amidst tight security, referencing both contemporary and past political narratives in a spirited pre-Lent celebration.

