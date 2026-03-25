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Chancellor Merz Eyes New EU Trade Horizons

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed readiness for the EU to pursue further trade agreements following the recent deal with Australia, potentially including China. He emphasized the necessity for strategic global partnerships to bolster the EU's export capabilities, reinforcing economic strength in the international arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:51 IST
Chancellor Merz Eyes New EU Trade Horizons
trade agreements
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Wednesday his openness for the European Union to pursue additional trade deals following its recent agreement with Australia. This statement suggests the possibility of future negotiations with China, enhancing EU's economic ties.

During his address to lawmakers in Berlin, Chancellor Merz underscored the importance of establishing strategic partnerships globally. He stated that these alliances are essential to fortify the EU's position, particularly in the exports sector.

Merz's remarks highlight a proactive approach in the EU's external trade policies, aiming to secure robust economic partnerships worldwide that leverage the region's competitive edge in global markets.

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