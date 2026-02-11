Left Menu

Acme Brick Partners with Zoho for Seamless CRM Transformation

Zoho Corporation successfully deployed its CRM within Acme Brick Company, transforming their sales processes. Acme Brick, a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary, transitioned from their previous CRM to Zoho, enhancing their sales framework across 40+ locations. The integration improved engagement and streamlined operations, solidifying Zoho's reputation as an enterprise technology leader.

Updated: 11-02-2026 12:08 IST
Zoho Corporation has announced the successful deployment of its CRM solution at Acme Brick Company, a major subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. This transition marks a significant upgrade in Acme's CRM operations, originally shifting from another provider in March 2025 and completing full integration by October.

This initiative, spearheaded by Zoho's Enterprise Business Solutions team, facilitated a custom integration with Acme's legacy systems, spanning 40 sales locations across 13 states. The enhancement has improved interaction with prospective clients, thanks largely to Zoho's ongoing support and integration capabilities.

Acme Brick evaluated 10 vendors before selecting Zoho, citing its low-code development and user-friendly interface as key factors. The collaboration highlights Acme's strategy for modernizing sales processes and the enduring partnership between the two companies.

