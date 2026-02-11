Acme Brick Partners with Zoho for Seamless CRM Transformation

Zoho Corporation has announced the successful deployment of its CRM solution at Acme Brick Company, a major subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. This transition marks a significant upgrade in Acme's CRM operations, originally shifting from another provider in March 2025 and completing full integration by October.

This initiative, spearheaded by Zoho's Enterprise Business Solutions team, facilitated a custom integration with Acme's legacy systems, spanning 40 sales locations across 13 states. The enhancement has improved interaction with prospective clients, thanks largely to Zoho's ongoing support and integration capabilities.

Acme Brick evaluated 10 vendors before selecting Zoho, citing its low-code development and user-friendly interface as key factors. The collaboration highlights Acme's strategy for modernizing sales processes and the enduring partnership between the two companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)