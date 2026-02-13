Left Menu

Meghbela Broadband Partners with Sahaj Retail to Revolutionize Cable Services

Meghbela Broadband has collaborated with Sahaj Retail to convert local cable operators into multi-service digital outlets, addressing the challenges posed by streaming services. This initiative will initially target semi-urban and rural areas in West Bengal and Odisha, aiding operators with added revenue opportunities through essential public services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to modernize traditional cable services, Meghbela Broadband has announced a strategic partnership with Sahaj Retail, aimed at transforming local cable operators into versatile digital service centers.

The partnership, which was revealed on Friday, seeks to address the mounting pressure faced by cable operators due to the aggressive adoption of streaming services. The initial phase of the rollout will focus on semi-urban and rural regions of West Bengal and Odisha.

Tapabrata Mukherjee, Director of Meghbela Broadband, shared that the collaboration intends to enhance revenue opportunities for approximately 6,500 cable operators by enabling them to offer a range of public service-related products, from banking and financial services to bill payments and tax filing.

