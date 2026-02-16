India's Rise in AI: A Global Partner with Scalable Success

India stands out as a promising leader in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), thanks to its proven success in scalable digital infrastructure, a vast talent pool, and a strong legal framework. Ivana Bartoletti, Global Chief Privacy and AI Governance Officer at Wipro, emphasized this potential during a recent AI summit.

Bartoletti noted that Wipro takes AI governance seriously, with ethics deeply rooted in its company values. She highlighted India's demonstrated capability in large-scale technological delivery, particularly through digital public infrastructure like UPI, and stressed the importance of AI deployment at scale.

The opportunities presented by AI are immense, ranging from advanced medical diagnostics to inclusive educational tools. However, Bartoletti also cautioned about the risks, such as the creation of synthetic images and online division. She urged for improved AI governance to maximize value while mitigating risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)